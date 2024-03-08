Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Added 7.01 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s traded shares stood at 8.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.26, to imply an increase of 16.14% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The RSI share’s 52-week high remains $6.01, putting it 3.99% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $448.34M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 862.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information

After registering a 16.14% upside in the last session, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.31, jumping 16.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.01%, and 13.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.42%. Short interest in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) saw shorts transact 2.66 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.