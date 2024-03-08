Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Added 4.16 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 4.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.27, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $17.22, putting it 0.29% up since that peak but still an impressive 54.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.91. The company has a valuation of $15.10B, with an average of 18.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.56% upside in the latest session, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.22, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.16%, and 57.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.56%. Short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw shorts transact 36.19 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Robinhood Markets Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares are 60.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 132.79% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 105.30% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $506.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $554.48 million.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc insiders hold 8.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.41% of the shares at 87.48% float percentage. In total, 80.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (ptc) Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.06 million shares (or 7.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $579.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd with 57.9 million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $577.84 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 20.2 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $198.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.62 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 195.79 million.