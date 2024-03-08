reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s traded shares stood at 9.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 18.40% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The AIRE share’s 52-week high remains $575.41, putting it -38779.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $65.30M, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 674.33K shares over the past 3 months.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information

After registering a 18.40% upside in the latest session, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100, jumping 18.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.33%, and 19.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.63%. Short interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.