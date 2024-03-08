reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s traded shares stood at 9.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 18.40% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The AIRE share’s 52-week high remains $575.41, putting it -38779.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $65.30M, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 674.33K shares over the past 3 months.
reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information
After registering a 18.40% upside in the latest session, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100, jumping 18.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.33%, and 19.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.63%. Short interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
AIRE Dividends
reAlpha Tech Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. reAlpha Tech Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s Major holders
reAlpha Tech Corp. insiders hold 84.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.01% of the shares at 6.63% float percentage. In total, 1.01% institutions holds shares in the company.