Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) Is Up 18.72% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.46, to imply an increase of 12.35% or $1.59 in intraday trading. The OPRA share’s 52-week high remains $28.58, putting it -97.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.17. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 898.51K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.35% upside in the last session, Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.00, jumping 12.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.72%, and 27.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.30%. Short interest in Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw shorts transact 3.1 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Opera Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) shares are -1.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.14% against 23.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.50% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $100.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $107.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.13 million and $94.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 14.60% in the following quarter.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opera Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 5.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Ltd ADR insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.83% of the shares at 10.98% float percentage. In total, 10.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenhouse Funds, LLLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 1.48 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29.36 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85780.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.7 million.