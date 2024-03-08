Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) Stock Has Dropped -6.51% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -0.65% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NUTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.79, putting it -1527.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $79.22M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1178, dropping -0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.93%, and -6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.94%. Short interest in Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw shorts transact 2.5 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.