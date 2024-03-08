Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Stock Gained 22.71% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 24.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.51, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $11.33, putting it 1.56% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.13. The company has a valuation of $54.86B, with an average of 38.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.51, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.88%, and 22.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.18%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 60.48 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are 66.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.83% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 125.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.68 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.53 billion and $1.87 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.00% before jumping 43.70% in the following quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd insiders hold 21.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.43% of the shares at 90.17% float percentage. In total, 70.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 414.28 million shares (or 11.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (ptc) Ltd with 344.54 million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.72 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 54.38 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $429.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.73 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 348.64 million.