Now Is The Time To Build A Position In UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 2.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.35, to imply an increase of 3.18% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $27.87, putting it -14.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.38. The company has a valuation of $13.78B, with an average of 7.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.18% upside in the latest session, UiPath Inc (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.57, jumping 3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.05%, and 3.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.97%. Short interest in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) saw shorts transact 18.84 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UiPath Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. UiPath Inc (PATH) shares are 34.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 235.71% against 20.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $383.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $347.85 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.42% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 239.11% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.20% annually.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc has its next earnings report out on March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc insiders hold 7.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.57% of the shares at 75.91% float percentage. In total, 70.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.33 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $809.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 35.08 million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $581.23 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 27.4 million shares. This is just over 5.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $468.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.5 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 173.93 million.