Now Is The Time To Build A Position In UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.00, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The UBS share’s 52-week high remains $31.40, putting it -1.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.76. The company has a valuation of $100.25B, with an average of 3.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.01% upside in the latest session, UBS Group AG (UBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.17, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.10%, and 11.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.34%. Short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw shorts transact 16.33 million shares and set a 5.59 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UBS Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are 20.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.62% against 1.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.73% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 234.21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.12% annually.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UBS Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.77% of the shares at 60.79% float percentage. In total, 60.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 161.27 million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 135.28 million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.19 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UBS Group AG (UBS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 67.21 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.82 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 1.51 billion.