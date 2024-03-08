Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP)

SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply a decrease of -1.46% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SUGP share’s 52-week high remains $5.86, putting it -117.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $35.78M, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709.14K shares over the past 3 months.

SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the latest session, SU Group Holdings Ltd. (SUGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20, dropping -1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.46%, and 13.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.50%. Short interest in SU Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUGP) saw shorts transact 57380.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.