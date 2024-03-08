Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)’s traded shares stood at 23.41 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply an increase of 214.11% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The SGD share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -405.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $20.70M, with an average of 46150.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 994.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) trade information

After registering a 214.11% upside in the latest session, Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9700, jumping 214.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 168.48%, and 137.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.86%. Short interest in Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) saw shorts transact 25320.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.