Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)’s traded shares stood at 23.41 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply an increase of 214.11% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The SGD share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -405.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $20.70M, with an average of 46150.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 994.45K shares over the past 3 months.
Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) trade information
After registering a 214.11% upside in the latest session, Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9700, jumping 214.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 168.48%, and 137.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.86%. Short interest in Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) saw shorts transact 25320.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.
SGD Dividends
Safe and Green Development Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Safe and Green Development Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)’s Major holders
Safe and Green Development Corp insiders hold 76.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.44% of the shares at 10.36% float percentage. In total, 2.44% institutions holds shares in the company.