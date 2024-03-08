Now Is The Time To Build A Position In PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 3.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.70, to imply a decrease of -2.94% or -$3.44 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $152.99, putting it -34.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.67. The company has a valuation of $151.06B, with an average of 6.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.94% downside in the latest session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 126.90, dropping -2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.37%, and -11.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.29%. Short interest in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) saw shorts transact 23.65 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PDD Holdings Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) shares are 17.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.46% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.60% this quarter before jumping 1.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 80.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $11.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.63 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 94.10% before jumping 116.40% in the following quarter.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PDD Holdings Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

PDD Holdings Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.67% of the shares at 31.67% float percentage. In total, 31.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.17 million shares (or 2.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 24.14 million shares, or about 1.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.67 billion.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 10.35 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.04 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 542.2 million.