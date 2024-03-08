Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 4.18% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The NUVB share’s 52-week high remains $2.39, putting it 4.02% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $545.43M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

After registering a 4.18% upside in the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.50, jumping 4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.16%, and 53.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.90%. Short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw shorts transact 2.6 million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.