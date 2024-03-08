Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 4.18% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The NUVB share’s 52-week high remains $2.39, putting it 4.02% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $545.43M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.69K shares over the past 3 months.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information
After registering a 4.18% upside in the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.50, jumping 4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.16%, and 53.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.90%. Short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw shorts transact 2.6 million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Nuvation Bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares are 55.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.71% against 12.30%.
NUVB Dividends
Nuvation Bio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuvation Bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.