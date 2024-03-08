Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply a decrease of -4.13% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The LAAC share’s 52-week high remains $9.62, putting it -88.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.84. The company has a valuation of $820.16M, with an average of 2.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

After registering a -4.13% downside in the last session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.42, dropping -4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and 21.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.15%. Short interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw shorts transact 11.16 million shares and set a 8.55 days time to cover.