Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LILM share’s 52-week high remains $1.90, putting it -104.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $487.59M, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Lilium N.V (LILM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.36%, and 5.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.47%. Short interest in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw shorts transact 19.39 million shares and set a 8.99 days time to cover.