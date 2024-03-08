Now Is The Time To Build A Position In LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST)

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LFST share’s 52-week high remains $9.59, putting it -32.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.63. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.31, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.59%, and 20.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.85%. Short interest in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) saw shorts transact 26.54 million shares and set a 19.46 days time to cover.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LifeStance Health Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) shares are -0.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.10% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $299.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $304.5 million.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc has its next earnings report out between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LifeStance Health Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

LifeStance Health Group Inc insiders hold 13.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.78% of the shares at 99.96% float percentage. In total, 86.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TPG GP A, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 175.28 million shares (or 46.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Summit Partners, L.P. with 45.73 million shares, or about 12.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $417.56 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.36 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 43.89 million.