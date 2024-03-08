Now Is The Time To Build A Position In InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 5.25% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $2.08, putting it -447.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $1.26M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 183.03K shares over the past 3 months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

After registering a 5.25% upside in the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4718, jumping 5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.67%, and 15.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.89%. Short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.