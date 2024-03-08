Now Is The Time To Build A Position In InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 5.25% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $2.08, putting it -447.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $1.26M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 183.03K shares over the past 3 months.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) trade information
After registering a 5.25% upside in the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4718, jumping 5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.67%, and 15.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.89%. Short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 million and $2.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.10% before dropping -22.60% in the following quarter.
INM Dividends
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.28% of the shares at 13.46% float percentage. In total, 13.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13672.0 shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12667.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 1834.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1699.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 556.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $745.0