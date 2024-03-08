Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 10.10% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GETR share’s 52-week high remains $0.81, putting it -211.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $24.33M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

After registering a 10.10% upside in the last session, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2750, jumping 10.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.92%, and 6.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.32%. Short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) saw shorts transact 1.16 million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.