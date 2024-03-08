Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $79.37, to imply a decrease of -1.81% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $91.10, putting it -14.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.55. The company has a valuation of $6.68B, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.81% downside in the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.08, dropping -1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.76%, and 18.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.79%. Short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw shorts transact 14.87 million shares and set a 6.97 days time to cover.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are 57.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -221.65% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -111.90% this quarter before falling -56.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -71.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $17.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $100 million and $70 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -82.50% before dropping -85.10% in the following quarter.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders hold 1.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.80% of the shares at 67.75% float percentage. In total, 66.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 6.07 million shares, or about 7.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $340.75 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4.91 million shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 4.47% of the shares, all valued at about 199.33 million.