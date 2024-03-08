Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.72, to imply a decrease of -1.14% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The BYON share’s 52-week high remains $39.27, putting it -13.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.71. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

After registering a -1.14% downside in the last session, Beyond Inc (BYON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.53, dropping -1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.55%, and 56.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.39%. Short interest in Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw shorts transact 4.8 million shares and set a 4.6 days time to cover.