Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.72, to imply a decrease of -1.14% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The BYON share’s 52-week high remains $39.27, putting it -13.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.71. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.
Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information
After registering a -1.14% downside in the last session, Beyond Inc (BYON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.53, dropping -1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.55%, and 56.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.39%. Short interest in Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw shorts transact 4.8 million shares and set a 4.6 days time to cover.
Beyond Inc (BYON) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Beyond Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beyond Inc (BYON) shares are 65.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.54% against 21.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -680.00% this quarter before falling -2,550.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $399.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $469.79 million.
BYON Dividends
Beyond Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beyond Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s Major holders
Beyond Inc insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.88% of the shares at 79.37% float percentage. In total, 77.88% institutions holds shares in the company.