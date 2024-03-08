Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 22.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.90, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -30.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.76. The company has a valuation of $27.91B, with an average of 21.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.21% upside in the last session, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.05, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.46%, and 5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.11%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 12.07 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barrick Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares are 0.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.14% against 5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.64 billion and $2.94 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.80% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barrick Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corp. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.61% of the shares at 65.01% float percentage. In total, 64.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 75.22 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 61.61 million shares, or about 3.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.04 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 61.9 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $900.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.18 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 468.24 million.