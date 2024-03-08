Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -32.09% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $7.88, putting it -1258.62% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $13.23M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a -32.09% downside in the last session, Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3757, dropping -32.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -57.37%, and -71.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.39%. Short interest in Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw shorts transact 1.57 million shares and set a 7.42 days time to cover.