Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.79, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The AGNC share’s 52-week high remains $10.86, putting it -10.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.81. The company has a valuation of $6.80B, with an average of 10.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.63% upside in the latest session, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.82, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.16%, and 5.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.24%. Short interest in AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw shorts transact 45.66 million shares and set a 3.21 days time to cover.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AGNC Investment Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) shares are 1.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.92% against -7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -17.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -808.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $448.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $439.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in -$98 million and $378.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -557.70% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.53% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -15.84% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.81% annually.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp has its next earnings report out between April 22 and April 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGNC Investment Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 14.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

AGNC Investment Corp insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.19% of the shares at 41.39% float percentage. In total, 41.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 63.37 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $619.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 36.1 million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $352.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.95 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.08 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 166.92 million.