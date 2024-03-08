Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG)’s 5.24-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares stood at 3.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 5.24% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The NG share’s 52-week high remains $6.68, putting it -155.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $872.71M, with an average of 2.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

After registering a 5.24% upside in the last session, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69, jumping 5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.24%, and 8.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.21%. Short interest in Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) saw shorts transact 9.49 million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.