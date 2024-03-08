Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Have Gained 5.85% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 4.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.62, to imply a decrease of -2.16% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $4.97, putting it -37.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $20.00B, with an average of 11.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.16% downside in the latest session, Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.72, dropping -2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and 1.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.85%. Short interest in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 19.38 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nokia Corp ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares are -11.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.58% against 2.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.42 billion.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nokia Corp ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.13, with the share yield ticking at 3.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corp ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.58% of the shares at 5.58% float percentage. In total, 5.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 106.77 million shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $388.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management Llc with 52.31 million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $190.42 million.

We also have Artisan International Value Fund and Blackrock Mid Cap Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Artisan International Value Fund holds roughly 81.19 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $295.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 10.02 million.