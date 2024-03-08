Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN): Can A Stock Be Down -52.62% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.77, to imply an increase of 6.61% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $5168.25, putting it -76240.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.20. The company has a valuation of $44.34M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 6.61% upside in the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.39, jumping 6.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.92%, and -1.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.62%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 1.25 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 146.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.00% before jumping 91.10% in the following quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mullen Automotive Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.71% of the shares at 11.91% float percentage. In total, 11.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 98891.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 95855.0.