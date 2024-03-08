Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) -10.22% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.55, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The MS share’s 52-week high remains $96.50, putting it -10.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.42. The company has a valuation of $143.17B, with an average of 10.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.64% upside in the latest session, Morgan Stanley (MS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 91.24, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and 1.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.11%. Short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw shorts transact 14.59 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing Morgan Stanley share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are 4.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.70% this quarter before jumping 28.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $14.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.09 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.92 billion and $13.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.20% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.84% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 23.13% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

Morgan Stanley has its next earnings report out on April 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Morgan Stanley has a forward dividend ratio of 3.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Morgan Stanley insiders hold 23.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.44% of the shares at 81.41% float percentage. In total, 62.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 22.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 114.52 million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.78 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Morgan Stanley (MS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 39.04 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.02 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 2.65 billion.