Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) Stock Jumping 26.18% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)’s traded shares stood at 13.53 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 42.13% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The MIRA share’s 52-week high remains $7.98, putting it -491.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $19.95M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.87K shares over the past 3 months.
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) trade information
After registering a 42.13% upside in the latest session, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5300, jumping 42.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.83%, and 26.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.58%. Short interest in Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.
MIRA Dividends
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)’s Major holders
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 56.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.72% of the shares at 1.64% float percentage. In total, 0.72% institutions holds shares in the company.