Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) Stock Jumping 26.18% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)’s traded shares stood at 13.53 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 42.13% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The MIRA share’s 52-week high remains $7.98, putting it -491.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $19.95M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) trade information

After registering a 42.13% upside in the latest session, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5300, jumping 42.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.83%, and 26.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.58%. Short interest in Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.