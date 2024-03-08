Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: LASE) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 90.68% YTD

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 26.40% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The LASE share’s 52-week high remains $7.23, putting it -221.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $18.56M, with an average of 1.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

After registering a 26.40% upside in the last session, Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4600, jumping 26.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.17%, and 110.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.68%. Short interest in Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) saw shorts transact 42540.0 shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.