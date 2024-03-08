Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Slid -0.53% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.36, to imply an increase of 5.44% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The KVYO share’s 52-week high remains $39.47, putting it -49.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.93. The company has a valuation of $6.82B, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information
After registering a 5.44% upside in the last session, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.43, jumping 5.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.11%. Short interest in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw shorts transact 5.44 million shares and set a 6.09 days time to cover.
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Klaviyo Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $202.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.9 million.
KVYO Dividends
Klaviyo Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Klaviyo Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders
Klaviyo Inc insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.21% of the shares at 44.47% float percentage. In total, 44.21% institutions holds shares in the company.