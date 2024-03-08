Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Slid -0.53% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.36, to imply an increase of 5.44% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The KVYO share’s 52-week high remains $39.47, putting it -49.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.93. The company has a valuation of $6.82B, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

After registering a 5.44% upside in the last session, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.43, jumping 5.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.11%. Short interest in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw shorts transact 5.44 million shares and set a 6.09 days time to cover.