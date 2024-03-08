KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Surged 29.98% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.01, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The KALV share’s 52-week high remains $16.88, putting it -20.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $582.33M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 760.78K shares over the past 3 months.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.62, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.60%, and -5.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.33%. Short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw shorts transact 2.99 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.