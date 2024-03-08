JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Fell -97.62% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 17.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.99, to imply a decrease of -3.69% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $47.41, putting it -97.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.82. The company has a valuation of $32.69B, with an average of 17.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.69% downside in the last session, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.67, dropping -3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.06%, and -0.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.96%. Short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 29.94 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares are -29.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.24% against 17.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $35.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.27 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.64 billion and $38.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.50% before jumping 10.70% in the following quarter.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JD.com Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 2.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc ADR insiders hold 5.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.97% of the shares at 17.93% float percentage. In total, 16.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 1.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $719.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 18.86 million shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $643.63 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 12.07 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $412.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.69 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 255.53 million.