It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) At $2.05.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply an increase of 26.54% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The BEAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.74, putting it -82.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $53.98M, with an average of 69800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.45K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 26.54% upside in the last session, HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3400, jumping 26.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.38%, and 13.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.77%. Short interest in HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw shorts transact 44120.0 shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HeartBeam Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) shares are 1.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.77% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.10% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HeartBeam Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc insiders hold 27.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.80% of the shares at 12.14% float percentage. In total, 8.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith, Salley & Associates LLC with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 77425.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64906.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.