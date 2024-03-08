It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) At $2.44.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ACET share’s 52-week high remains $8.15, putting it -234.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $200.61M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.30% upside in the latest session, Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.54, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and -23.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.37%. Short interest in Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) saw shorts transact 4.75 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adicet Bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) shares are 37.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -99.41% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.20% this quarter before jumping 19.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -97.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -94.64% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.10% annually.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adicet Bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc insiders hold 1.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.49% of the shares at 80.84% float percentage. In total, 79.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.32 million shares (or 19.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.24 million shares, or about 9.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 million.