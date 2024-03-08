Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB): How Can A Stock Be Down -0.90% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.88, to imply an increase of 0.49% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -5.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.08. The company has a valuation of $33.34B, with an average of 15.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.49% upside in the latest session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.95, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.24%, and -0.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.90%. Short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) saw shorts transact 21.98 million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) shares are 32.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.33% against 1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.60% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.55 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.41 billion and $7.85 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.50% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.71% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 21.44% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.60% annually.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.23, with the share yield ticking at 3.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.12% of the shares at 18.12% float percentage. In total, 18.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 1.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $556.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Westwood Global Investments, LLC with 61.73 million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $364.19 million.

We also have Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd holds roughly 23.56 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.43 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 92.71 million.