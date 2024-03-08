Is SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Expensive At $2.10? Check These Facts.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply an increase of 7.69% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The LAES share’s 52-week high remains $28.50, putting it -1257.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $51.93M, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

After registering a 7.69% upside in the last session, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1700, jumping 7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.02%, and -28.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.06%. Short interest in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.