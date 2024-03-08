Is Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX) Expensive At $1.19? Check These Facts.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply an increase of 0.01% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The QNRX share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -908.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $1.18M, with an average of 3.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 535.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

After registering a 0.01% upside in the latest session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.1800, jumping 0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -57.04%, and -64.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.74%. Short interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) saw shorts transact 2660.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.