Is Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Expensive At $0.50? Check These Facts.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -16.85% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The GWAV share’s 52-week high remains $1.18, putting it -136.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $8.26M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

After registering a -16.85% downside in the last session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800, dropping -16.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.70%, and -45.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.70%. Short interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.