Is Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Poised For Further Gains At A 6.54% Distance From The Low?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -275.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.86. The company has a valuation of $48.13M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 795.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.24, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.55%, and -23.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.74%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.