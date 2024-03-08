Is Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s traded shares stood at 3.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply an increase of 13.38% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ASTI share’s 52-week high remains $100.00, putting it -22627.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.68M, with an average of 2.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

After registering a 13.38% upside in the latest session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900, jumping 13.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.97%, and -36.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.98%. Short interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw shorts transact 59850.0 shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.