Immuron Limited ADR (NASDAQ: IMRN) Jumped 136.02% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Immuron Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s traded shares stood at 52.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.55, to imply an increase of 175.74% or $2.9 in intraday trading. The IMRN share’s 52-week high remains $3.21, putting it 29.45% up since that peak but still an impressive 67.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $25.89M, with an average of 13700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Immuron Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

After registering a 175.74% upside in the last session, Immuron Limited ADR (IMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.9600, jumping 175.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 149.59%, and 151.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 142.67%. Short interest in Immuron Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw shorts transact 1210.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.