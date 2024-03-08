i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 19.84% Gain

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IAUX share’s 52-week high remains $2.71, putting it -79.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $450.73M, with an average of 2.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the last session, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.84%, and 2.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.20%. Short interest in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw shorts transact 18.17 million shares and set a 7.01 days time to cover.