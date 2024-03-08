Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.53. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $14.57, putting it -7.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $19.60B, with an average of 18.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.77. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and 9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.37%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 34.81 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntington Bancshares, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) shares are 26.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.03% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.80% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.93 billion and $1.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.30% before dropping -0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.68% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -0.98% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 4.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.53% of the shares at 83.29% float percentage. In total, 82.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 171.8 million shares (or 11.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 132.19 million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.79 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 45.3 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $614.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.38 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 479.89 million.