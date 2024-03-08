How Much Is Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ: VAXX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s traded shares stood at 3.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply an increase of 9.58% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VAXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -318.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $93.97M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

After registering a 9.58% upside in the last session, Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200, jumping 9.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.29%, and 3.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.78%. Short interest in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw shorts transact 3.81 million shares and set a 13.47 days time to cover.