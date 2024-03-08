How Much Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.03, putting it -395.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $107.04M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4400, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.84%, and 6.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.39%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 13.2 million shares and set a 4.64 days time to cover.