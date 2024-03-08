How Much Is Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.39, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The CARR share’s 52-week high remains $60.04, putting it 0.58% up since that peak but still an impressive 33.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.28. The company has a valuation of $54.25B, with an average of 7.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.41% upside in the latest session, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.87, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.96%, and 12.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.12%. Short interest in Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) saw shorts transact 22.16 million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrier Global Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) shares are 5.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.93% against -3.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.80% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $6.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.27 billion and $5.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.50% before jumping 21.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -12.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.59% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.27% annually.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corp has its next earnings report out between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 1.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corp insiders hold 6.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.11% of the shares at 92.25% float percentage. In total, 86.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.2 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.68 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 83.18 million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.13 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corp (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 49.94 million shares. This is just over 5.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.48 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.42 million, or 3.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.68 billion.