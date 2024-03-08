Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares stood at 29.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.18, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The HPE share’s 52-week high remains $20.07, putting it -10.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.65. The company has a valuation of $23.63B, with an average of 25.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.07, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.37%, and 18.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.07%. Short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw shorts transact 30.62 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) shares are 2.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.63% against -6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.10% this quarter before falling -4.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $6.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.48 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.61% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -12.67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.47% annually.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has its next earnings report out between May 28 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.49, with the share yield ticking at 2.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.49% of the shares at 83.98% float percentage. In total, 83.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 157.38 million shares (or 12.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 135.6 million shares, or about 10.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.28 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 41.63 million shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $699.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.41 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 678.94 million.