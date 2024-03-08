Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Gains 24.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares stood at 10.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.57, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The HBI share’s 52-week high remains $5.70, putting it -2.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.54. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 9.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.83% upside in the last session, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.67, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and 23.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.89%. Short interest in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) saw shorts transact 34.81 million shares and set a 4.54 days time to cover.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hanesbrands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) shares are 13.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 733.33% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 1,100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 billion.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hanesbrands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Hanesbrands Inc insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.51% of the shares at 90.40% float percentage. In total, 89.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.66 million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 38.49 million shares, or about 11.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $174.75 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 23.62 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.87 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 49.33 million.