GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Is Currently -113.51 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply an increase of 10.87% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The GSIT share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -113.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $116.13M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.55K shares over the past 3 months.
GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information
After registering a 10.87% upside in the last session, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.21, jumping 10.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.34%, and 117.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.86%. Short interest in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw shorts transact 0.54 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
GSIT Dividends
GSI Technology Inc has its next earnings report out between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GSI Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders
GSI Technology Inc insiders hold 26.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.93% of the shares at 24.25% float percentage. In total, 17.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.06 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.73 million shares, or about 2.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.04 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.2 million.