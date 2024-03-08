GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Is Currently -113.51 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply an increase of 10.87% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The GSIT share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -113.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $116.13M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.55K shares over the past 3 months.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

After registering a 10.87% upside in the last session, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.21, jumping 10.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.34%, and 117.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.86%. Short interest in GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw shorts transact 0.54 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.