Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Is Down -6.35% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GGB share’s 52-week high remains $6.04, putting it -43.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.11. The company has a valuation of $4.83B, with an average of 6.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.83% downside in the latest session, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.48, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.35%, and -4.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.30%. Short interest in Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) saw shorts transact 4.73 million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gerdau S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) shares are -13.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.47% against -11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.60% this quarter before falling -41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -41.71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.46% annually.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gerdau S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 3.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.03% of the shares at 25.03% float percentage. In total, 25.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 98.25 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $512.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 26.4 million shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $137.78 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 41.24 million shares. This is just over 3.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.41 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 223.92 million.