Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) Is 64.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 8.72% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GXAI share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -370.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $6.16M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) trade information

After registering a 8.72% upside in the last session, Gaxos.AI Inc (GXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5709, jumping 8.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and 114.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.06%. Short interest in Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.